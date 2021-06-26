Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.



