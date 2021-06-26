Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,499 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

