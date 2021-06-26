CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 9,605 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.00. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

