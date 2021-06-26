Cardano Price Tops $1.22 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $38.88 billion and approximately $3.82 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00194829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00033975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005804 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.