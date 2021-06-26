Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.