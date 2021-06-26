Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,295 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

CCI stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

