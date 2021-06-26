Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $337.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $349.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

