Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,529 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE:CVX opened at $107.30 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

