Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,481 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.