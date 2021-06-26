Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $360.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.51 and a 12 month high of $361.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.