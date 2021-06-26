Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lazydays worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.83.

LAZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

