Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $542,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

