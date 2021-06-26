Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 403 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

