Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 290 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $154,507,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $92,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $139.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

