Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $211.91 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

