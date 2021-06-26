Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.