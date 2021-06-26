Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $690,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WRB opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.95. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.
A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
See Also: Bond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.