Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $690,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.95. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

