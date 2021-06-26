Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $641,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $87.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

