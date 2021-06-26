Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 956 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,719,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $113.31 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

