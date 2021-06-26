Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

