Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.82

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and traded as low as $28.48. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 2,293 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDUAF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

