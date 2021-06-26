Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,264 ($29.58). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,245 ($29.33), with a volume of 772,395 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,142.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.