Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $99,000 Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

