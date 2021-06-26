Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $201,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUCKU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $502,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $670,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 1,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 59,730 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $612,232.50. Insiders have sold 228,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,584 over the last quarter.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

