BTMX Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,882.00 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00592967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038449 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

