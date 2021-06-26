BTIG Research Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $155.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.36.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.86. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,166 shares of company stock valued at $30,985,012 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.