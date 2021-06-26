Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,935 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

