Brown Capital Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $240.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.76. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $241.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

