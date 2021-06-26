Brokers Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

KB Home stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

