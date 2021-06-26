Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) PT at $69.10

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.27.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

