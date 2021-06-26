Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT at $13.75

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.