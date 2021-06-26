Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $61.62

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Redfin has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,594.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,812. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 65.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

