Brokerages Set Puma Se (ETR:PUM) PT at €95.30

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.31 ($115.66).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUM. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ETR PUM traded up €1.96 ($2.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €98.64 ($116.05). The company had a trading volume of 397,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.72.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

