Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $18.75

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,408,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $577.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.04.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.