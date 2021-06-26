Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) PT at $331.46

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:PH opened at $301.74 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $171.58 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

