Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $41.14

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 341,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,655. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

