Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $149.59

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,657. Eaton has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

