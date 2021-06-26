Brokerages Set Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Target Price at $12.20

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 3,058,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.56. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

