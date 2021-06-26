Brokerages Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) PT at €302.06

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €302.19 ($355.51).

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

ADS stock traded up €18.85 ($22.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €311.35 ($366.29). 1,216,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €285.30. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

