Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce sales of $156.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.07 million and the highest is $157.37 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $602.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.20. 4,245,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,272. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

