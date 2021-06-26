Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce sales of $156.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.07 million and the highest is $157.37 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $602.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.20. 4,245,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,272. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.