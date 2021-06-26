Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

