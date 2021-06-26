Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $13.07 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MRCC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 61,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,674. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

