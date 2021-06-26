Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $13.07 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MRCC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 61,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,674. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.