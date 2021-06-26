Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 281.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.85 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 3.00.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

