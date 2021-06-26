Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $1.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.74. Magna International reported earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. 1,133,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

