Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40. Fastenal has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $54.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.