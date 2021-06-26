Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report sales of $21.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%.

CHMG traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. 585,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,761. The company has a market cap of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

