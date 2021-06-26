Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. APA posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.20. 8,231,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,052. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

