Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.76. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

WFC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 49,074,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,390,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

