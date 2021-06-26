Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $33.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 billion and the lowest is $31.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $143.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $147.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,737. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

