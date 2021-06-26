Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post sales of $83.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.76 million and the highest is $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

RARE traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,372. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

